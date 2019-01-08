In the 1979 case Nevada v. Hall, the Supreme Court declared that states can be haled into the courts of sister states without their consent. Now in their third visit to the Supreme Court, Gilbert Hyatt and the Franchise Tax Board of California are arguing over whether the Court should overturn this precedent.

Does Nevada v. Hall violate state sovereignty? Or is the sovereign immunity of the states abrogated by the Constitution and the Eleventh Amendment? Elbert Lin of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP discusses state sovereign immunity and the competing interests of sovereign states in Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt. Oral argument is January 9, 2019.

As always, the Federalist Society takes no particular legal or public policy positions. All opinions expressed are those of the speaker.

